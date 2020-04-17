Spitting in public now an offence in Odisha

COVID-19: Spitting in public now an offence in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has banned spitting in public places to check the spread of coronavirus and warned that those violating the ban will be fined upto Rs 500.

“Spitting in public places is now a cognizable and compoundable offence in Odisha as per provisions of COVID-19 Regulations in force in the State under ‘The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897’, said an order issued by the State Health department on Friday.

Briefing the media, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today said, ” Spiting in public places is  now a compoundable offence and violators will be penalized.”

Related News

5000 COVID 19 Tests to be done in Bhubaneswar

COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha govt issues advisory on…

Jewelry Worth 10 Lakh And Rs. 50,000 Cash Looted From A…

Met Dept Issues Warning Of Rain And Thunderstorms In 3…

“While Rs 200 fine will be collected from each violator in first 3 times and thereafter the violator will be slapped with Rs 500 fine,” Tripathy said adding that  “the block extension officer, additional tehsildar, ASI police and municipality ward officer will be assigned to enforce the rule.”

You might also like
State

5000 COVID 19 Tests to be done in Bhubaneswar

State

COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha govt issues advisory on “Do’s and Don’ts…

State

Jewelry Worth 10 Lakh And Rs. 50,000 Cash Looted From A House In Odisha’s…

State

Met Dept Issues Warning Of Rain And Thunderstorms In 3 Districts Of Odisha Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.