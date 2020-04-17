Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has banned spitting in public places to check the spread of coronavirus and warned that those violating the ban will be fined upto Rs 500.

“Spitting in public places is now a cognizable and compoundable offence in Odisha as per provisions of COVID-19 Regulations in force in the State under ‘The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897’, said an order issued by the State Health department on Friday.

Briefing the media, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today said, ” Spiting in public places is now a compoundable offence and violators will be penalized.”

“While Rs 200 fine will be collected from each violator in first 3 times and thereafter the violator will be slapped with Rs 500 fine,” Tripathy said adding that “the block extension officer, additional tehsildar, ASI police and municipality ward officer will be assigned to enforce the rule.”