Bhubaneswar: After reviewing the Covid situation in the State on Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stressed on the successful execution of the announcements made yesterday during the all-party meet to over Covid 19 situation. He also stressed on providing correct information to the family members of the patients and maintaining social distancing in vaccination centres in the State.

The CM said that Covid situation in the State is under control now. The Covid recovery cases are more than the new positive cases in the State. From the last week Covid positive rate has also declined in some of the districts. He credited lockdown and awareness among people for this success.

The CM said that the number of Covid 19 tests to be augmented to 70,000 from the next week.

The Chief Minister also said that 368 more ICU beds are to come up in different hospitals of the State soon.

Patnaik said that vaccination will be the prime strategy to combat Covid in the State. He asked to strive for hassle-free vaccination of people.

The CM also stressed that the Help desks should furnish information to relatives of the patients.