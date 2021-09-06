Covid-19 situation in Odisha is stable: CBK Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as the sigh of great relief for the people of Odisha, Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Dr CBK Mohanty on Monday said that the Covid-19 situation in the State is stable.

While speaking to the media persons about the COVID situation in the State, Mohanty said that as the number of daily positive cases in the State is lying between 600 and 700 for the last few days, it can be said that the situation is now stable. But, as one more district (Khurda) is still in the red zone, we need to be careful.

Speaking about the new mutation of Coronavirus, he said that though new mutation of coronavirus has been reported from other countries, no new mutation has been detected in India so far.

“The second wave of COVID-19 is still not gone and the delta variant of coronavirus is there to some extent. The Nipah virus is not new and there are no reports of it spreading like an epidemic. However we need to take precautions and be watchful to avoid getting infected,” the DMET advised.

It is to be noted here that a total of 609 Covid-19 positive cases including 122 in the 0-18 years age group were detected in the State in the last 24 hours.

Likewise, a total of 8 deaths were detected from the Stated today. While one death was reported from Balasore district, two each cases have been detected from Ganjam and Puri district. The rest three COVID deaths were reported from Khurda district.