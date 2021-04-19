Covid-19: Seven Districts Of Odisha Listed Under Red Zone

odisha red zone
Image Credit: Government of Odisha- Covid Dashboard

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha have categorized seven districts as red zone in view of the second wave COVID-19 cases in the state.

The seven districts include five districts bordering Chhattisgarh such as Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi along with Khurda and Cuttack.

Meanwhile, Puri and Balangir districts are also likely to be listed as Red Zone soon.

As of now Puri reported 219 fresh covid cases taking the active cases to 984 whereas Balangir reported 168 fresh covid cases taking the active cases to 909.

