Covid-19 sero survey begins in these three districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday begins sero survey to determine the prevalence of coronavirus antibodies in people.

A team of health experts from the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) which is a unit of ICMR, is set to kick off the Sero surveillance in three districts of Odisha that is Rayagada, Ganjam and Koraput from today.

The teams will collect blood samples from different places in the districts for two days.

As many as 10 clusters have been selected from 11 blocks in Rayagada district, seven blocks in Koraput district and eight villages of Ganjam and two wards of Berhampur Municipal Corporation in Ganjam district from where 40 blood samples of different age groups would be collected for examination to assess the presence of antibodies in their bodies.

 

