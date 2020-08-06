COVID-19 Scare: Youth Denied Last Rites In Odisha

Puri : In a heart-wrenching incident, fear and panic over COVID-19 delays last rites of a youth in Mankaragoradi village under Konark police limits in Puri district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Sadhua Rout (25), only son of Sanatan Rout of Mankaragoradi village was suffering from fever past few days. He was immediately taken to GOP Community Health Centre(CHC) for treatment.

The doctors then referred Sadhua to Puri Government Hospital for COVID and Typhoid test. As the OPD in Puri was closed on Aug 4, he was forced to return back to his village.

However, On Aug 5 he was suppose to visit Bhubaneswar for treatment, but died in the morning.

As his body was brought back to his village in Mankaragoradi , the locals did not allow to conduct his last rites there fearing that the youth had succumbed to Covid-19.

After Konark NAC administration provided PPE kits, his family members conducted his last rites by carrying his body in a trolley. His last rites were conducted 15 hours after his death.

In a similar incident, in Covid-19 hotspot of Ganjam, the villagers did not touch the body of a retired school headmaster and stopped the body from entering suspecting it to be a case of Covid-19 death. In Kandhamal district, a homoeopathic doctor was denied burial in Kandhamal district as villagers did not allow the burial, suspecting him to have died due to Covid-19.