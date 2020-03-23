COVID 19 scare: ‘Lock Down’ extended to 14 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view Coronavirus scare Odisha Govt. has raised the number of districts that will be in ‘lock down’. The number has been extended to 14. Odisha Govt. had earlier ordered ‘lock down’ for 5 districts. Today nine more districts were added to this list.. The lock down will start for these 9 districts from tomorrow that is 24 March.

The districts that have been added today to be locked down are: Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Baleswar, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda. These nine districts along with the earlier announced five districts will be in ‘Lock Down’ after today’s announcement by Govt of Odisha to curb the Coronavirus menace.

It is to be noted that earlier the districts such as Khordha, Ganjam, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Angul had been ordered for lock down.