Covid 19 samples damaged as bus meets accident in Odisha

Balasore: A number of Covid 19 samples were damaged as the bus that was transporting the samples met an accident in Odisha. The bus was travelling from Balasore to Bhubaneswar when a speeding truck dashed it from the front.

As per reports, a few Covid 19 samples were being transported to Bhubaneswar for swab test from Balasore Dist Head quarter hospital.

It has been learnt that it was a passenger bus and 36 passengers were there in the bus.

Further, helper of the bus has been admitted to hospital after sustaining injury due to the accident. The drivers of the bus and the truck have fled from the scene.

It has been discussed that under which circumstance, Covid 19 samples were being transferred in a passenger bus.