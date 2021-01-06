Covid 19: Remain alert for coming 2 months, appeals Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is fully prepared to effectively carryout the mass vaccination drive. Coming two months are very much important and hence we should be alert, appealed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday after reviewing Covid situation in the State.

The second wave of infection has returned to England and Europe. Accordingly, lock down has also likely to return to many countries again. Hence, we need to be more cautious to abide all the guidelines of Covid, said the CM.

We have managed to keep Covid infection under control with cooperation from everybody. Many of the districts of the State are now in the Green zone. We have crossed the rapid infection phase, said the CM.

He also thanked the Covid warriors, health workers and doctors for their hard effort to bring this success.