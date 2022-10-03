Covid 19 Recovery Odisha: 194 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 194 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 3. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,24,230.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Cuttack (40) followed by Khordha (19) and Sundargarh (16). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

40 from Cuttack

19 from Khordha

16 from Sundargarh

15 from Sambalpur

13 from Puri

10 from Nuapada

10 from Rayagada

9 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Baleswar

7 from Gajapati

7 from Kandhamal

6 from Bargarh

5 from Jajapur

5 from Sonepur

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Kalahandi

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

1 from Nabarangpur

4 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 67 new covid-19 positive cases for October 2. The total Covid-19 cases included 7 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 39 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 28 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (12), Sambalpur (11), followed by Sundargarh (7). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33606384.