Covid 19 Recovery Odisha: 181 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on September 18, Odisha has registered another 181 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,21,126.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (40 cases) followed by Cuttack (33) and Sundargarh (13). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

40 from Khordha

33 from Cuttack

13 from Sundargarh

12 from Nayagarh

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Nuapada

8 from Sonepur

7 from Bolangir

5 from Jajapur

4 from Ganjam

4 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Nabarangpur

4 from Puri

4 from Rayagada

3 from Bargarh

3 from Deogarh

3 from Koraput

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kendrapara

9 from State Pool

32 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 18, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

The State has reported 233 new covid-19 positive cases for September 17. The total Covid-19 cases included 37 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 121 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 86 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (57), Sundargarh (24) and Cuttack (15). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33424588.