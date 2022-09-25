Covid 19 Recovery Odisha: 145 patients recover on September 25

Bhubaneswar: As on September 25, Odisha has registered another 145 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,22,649.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (22 cases) followed by Kandhamal (18) and Sundargarh (14). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

22 from Khordha

18 from Kandhamal

14 from Sundargarh

12 from Bolangir

10 from Baleswar

9 from Nayagarh

9 from Puri

8 from Kalahandi

6 from Cuttack

4 from Sambalpur

3 from Deogarh

3 from Gajapati

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jajapur

3 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Nabarangpur

3 from Sonepur

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kendrapara

6 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 211 new covid-19 positive cases for September 24. The total Covid-19 cases included 26 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 123 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 88 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (36), Sundargarh (32), followed by and Cuttack (27). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33515923.