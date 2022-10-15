Covid 19 Recovery in Odisha: Another 75 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 75 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, tweeted the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 15. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,25,594.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (14), Khordha (13) and Sambalpur (12). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

16 from Khordha

15 from Sundargarh

11 from Cuttack

11 from Puri

7 from Jajapur

3 from Nabarangpur

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Baleswar

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bolangir

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 63 new covid-19 positive cases for October 14. The total Covid-19 cases included 10 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 37 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 26 cases are local contacts. The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33708205. The active cases in the state are 605.