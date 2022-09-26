Covid 19 Recovery: 182 patients recover on September 26 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 182 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 26. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,22,831.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (41) followed by Cuttack (33) and Sundargarh (21). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

41 from Khordha

33 from Cuttack

21 from Sundargarh

9 from Keonjhar

7 from Bargarh

7 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Bolangir

6 from Boudh

6 from Nuapada

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Koraput

4 from Nabarangpur

4 from Sambalpur

3 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Anugul

2 from Jajapur

2 from Sonepur

1 from Baleswar

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Puri

9 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 164 new covid-19 positive cases for September 25. The total Covid-19 cases included 25 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 96 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 68 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (24), Sundargarh (22), Sambalpur (19), Puri (13), followed by Cuttack (11). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33527332.