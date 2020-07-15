Bhubaneswar: With a record high of 612 COVID_19 patients recovering in a day, on July 17, 2020, Odisha reached a milestone of over 10,000 recovered cases in the State, tweeted the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

A total of 10,476 COVID-19 patients of the State have so far been cured and discharged from different COVID hospitals.

The fresh recovery cases include 270 persons from Ganjam district, 84 from Sundargarh, 48 from Keonjhar, 35 from Gajapati, 31 from Balasore , 28 from Khurda, 25 from Nayagarh, 20 from Jajpur, 15 from Mayurbhanj , 10 each from Cuttack, Koraput

and Jagatsinghpur, six each from Baragarh and Puri, five from Balangir, three each from Kendrapara, two each from Kalahandi & Kandhamal, and one each from Rayagada & Sambalpur.