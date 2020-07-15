With 612 fresh recovery, Covid-19 recoveries cross 10000 mark in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: With a record high of 612 COVID_19 patients recovering in a day, on July 17, 2020, Odisha reached a milestone of over 10,000 recovered cases in the State, tweeted the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
A total of 10,476 COVID-19 patients of the State have so far been cured and discharged from different COVID hospitals.
The fresh recovery cases include 270 persons from Ganjam district, 84 from Sundargarh, 48 from Keonjhar, 35 from Gajapati, 31 from Balasore , 28 from Khurda, 25 from Nayagarh, 20 from Jajpur, 15 from Mayurbhanj , 10 each from Cuttack, Koraput
and Jagatsinghpur, six each from Baragarh and Puri, five from Balangir, three each from Kendrapara, two each from Kalahandi & Kandhamal, and one each from Rayagada & Sambalpur.
31 from Balasore
28 from Khurda
25 from Nayagarh
20 from Jajpur
15 from Mayurbhanj
10 from Cuttack
10 from Koraput
10 from Jagatsinghpur
6 from Baragarh
6 from Puri
5 from Bolangir
3 from Kendrapara
2 each from Kalahandi & Kandhamal
1 each from Rayagada & Sambalpur
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 15, 2020