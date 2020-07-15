COVID
With 612 fresh recovery, Covid-19 recoveries cross 10000 mark in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: With a record high of 612 COVID_19 patients recovering in a day, on July 17, 2020,  Odisha reached a milestone of over 10,000 recovered cases in the State, tweeted the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

A total of 10,476 COVID-19 patients of the State have so far been cured and discharged from different COVID hospitals.

The fresh recovery cases include  270 persons from Ganjam district, 84 from Sundargarh, 48 from Keonjhar, 35 from Gajapati, 31 from Balasore , 28 from Khurda, 25 from Nayagarh, 20 from Jajpur, 15 from Mayurbhanj , 10 each  from Cuttack, Koraput
and  Jagatsinghpur, six each from Baragarh and Puri, five from Balangir, three each from Kendrapara, two each from Kalahandi & Kandhamal, and one each from Rayagada & Sambalpur.

 

 

