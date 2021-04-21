Covid 19: Public entry into religious institutions, public places restricted in Ganjam: Check details

Ganjam news today

Berhampur: As a major to contain spread of Covid virus, Ganjam district administration on Wednesday announced about restrictions on public entry into any religious institutions and public places.

Taking to Twitter Collector and District Magistrate, Ganjam said that all temples, mosques, churches and other religious institutions are allowed to execute the rituals through limited number of priests. Public admission into religious institutions and public places such as parks, sea beaches, playgrounds and lakes are restricted in between April 22 and May 15.

Meanwhile, door-to-door screening survey for 2nd wave of Covid has started in the district.

