Koraput: A 27-year-old Covid-19 positive patient delivered a baby girl through C-section at the Saheed Laxman Nayak (SLN) Medical College and Hospital here in Odisha on Tuesday, officials said.

Both the mother and newborn are reported to be in stable condition.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Arpika Aparajita Behera performed emergency caesarean on the woman to deliver the baby today, officials added.

“We took all the necessary precautions to ensure that neither the members of the medical team nor the infant got infected with the novel coronavirus,” Dr Behera said.

Later, the hospital authorities sent a sample of the baby for COVID-19 test.

On June 1, a Covid-19 positive woman gave birth to a baby boy at KIMS COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

As many as 558 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Koraput district so far. While 168 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, the active cases of the district stand at 390.