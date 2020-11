46 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar In Last 24 Hrs

46 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The COVID affected tally in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area reached 30,330 with the detection of fresh 46 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, the 46 new cases include 19 quarantine and 27 local contact cases.

Currently, there are 629 active cases in BMC area.

Here are the details: