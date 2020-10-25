COVID-19 Positive Tally In BMC Area Reaches 28,603 With Fresh 122 New Cases

Bhubaneswar: The COVID positive tally in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area reached 28,603 with the detection of fresh 122 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, the 122 new cases include 43 quarantine and 79 local contact cases.

Apart from the new positive cases 254 persons recovered from the disease while 2 others succumbed to the virus taking the recovery and death toll to 26149 and 152 respectively.

Currently, there are 2,281 active cases.

Here are the details: