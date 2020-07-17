Covid 19 Positive Patients Dance Inside Hospital In Odisha’s Jaypore (WATCH)

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jeypore: The video of four Covid 19 positive persons dancing inside the Covid isolation ward has gone viral on social media. It has been accepted since time immemorial that dancing is best form of relieving stress.

A viral video shot inside the Covid isolation ward in the Government Covid Hospital at Jeypore city of  Koraput shows four people dancing to Bollywood songs and enjoying themselves to the fullest.

The hospital authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

Further details are awaited.

You might also like
State

Unidentified Miscreants Loot Rs 3 Lakh from Fruit-Trader in Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Distribution of Homeopathy Medicine among Jagannath Temple Servitors In Puri Starts…

State

Pharmacy Student dies after falling into Odisha waterfall while taking selfie

State

Travel Across Bhubaneswar And Cuttack Borders Restricted Till July 31

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.