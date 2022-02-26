Covid-19 positive cases below 30 in Twin City of Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 cases in twin city of Odisha remain low on 26 February 2022. Bhubaneswar registered 28 new Covid-19 cases today while Cuttack city (CMC area) recorded a single positive case today

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the total 28 positive cases registered today, 9 cases are quarantine cases while 19 cases are local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,56,245. The recovered cases are 1,54,542. The total number of deceased cases is 1183. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 499.

The lone Covid positive case reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC area) was from home quarantine.

The total cases in CMC are 55,997 while the total recovered cases are 55,513. Total Active cases are 55 while total deaths are 429.

The recovered cases in BMC and CMC today are 74 and 8 respectively.

Odisha reported 293 fresh cases of Covid including 86 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday. The positive tally stands at 12,84,616.

Reportedly, among the 293 positives, 171 patients are in quarantine, and 122 are the local contacts. There are as many as 3079 active cases in Odisha.