Malkangiri: Police is giving unique lessons to lockdown violators in Malkangiri district of Odisha. The violators were made to do push-ups for not staying indoors during lockdown.

After the punishment, the violators were asked to clean their hands with sanitiser and return back home.

The police is keeping a close watch on public places to avoid crowding of people in urban areas of the district.

Lockdown to prevent coronavirus has been implemented throughout the country. The Police is making sure that all the lockdown protocols are followed by the public.

Except for fetching essential goods like medicine, vegetables, fruits and groceries, people are advised to stay indoors. If found outdoors they are asked to go back to their houses.

The rampant violators of the lockdown laws are being punished by the police.