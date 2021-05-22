Covid-19: Physically Challenged Persons Can Avail Pickup To Vaccination Centres In Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Vaccination for physically challenged in Bhubaneswar
Image Credits: Twitter/ BMC

Bhubaneswar: Taking the fight against Covid-19 to another step, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has has made special arrangements for vaccination of physically challenged persons above 45 years of age, on Saturday.

The BMC has asked the concerned citizens to call helpline number 1929 and book appointment for vaccination.

On the next day a special vehicle will be arranged to pick them up and drop them back after getting vaccinated.

The calling time for booking the appointment is 8:00AM and 5:00PM, said BMC on its official twitter handle

