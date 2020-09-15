covid positive person dies in dhenkanal

COVID-19 Patient In Odisha Falls From Chair And Dies, Video Goes Viral

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: In a video clip which went viral, a coronavirus patient got so restless that he fell off the chair and succumbed in front a government hospital in Dhenkanal and another woman is continuously pumping and repeatedly requesting for his treatment.

The deceased has been identified a native of Dhenkanal district who was working in a Government organisation in Angul.

According to CDMO, the man had come to the Dhenkanal Government hospital for COVID test. He was suffering from High BP and Diabetes, he was having fever and was undergoing treatment in Angul past seven days. When his fever did not subside his family members shifted him to Dhenkanal.

The deceased COVID-19 test report, came out positive, after which he suddenly collapsed and died, added CDMO.

