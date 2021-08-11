Covid-19 patient flees from SCB medical in Cuttack

covid patient escape from hospital
Cuttack: Panic ran high among the residents as a Covid-19 patient escaped from the SCB Medical and College in Cuttack on Wednesday.

The man who has fled from the hospital is a resident of Mahanga village in Cuttack district. He was admitted to the hospital last Thursday after he tested Covid positive and after he turned critical he was shifted to ICU on Saturday.

The family members alleged that he went missing since 3 am and were informed regarding this around 9 am.

Later, the family members filed a written complaint at Medical outpost in Cuttack.

 

