Khordha: Amid the dark days of Covid-19 pandemic, the Balugaon SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik has set an example of humanity, by cremating an abandoned dead body of youth on Tuesday.

According to reports, one Dibakar Barik (25) died of cardiac arrest in Balugaon Primary Health Centre, in Khurdha district yesterday. However, as Dibakar did not undergo Covid-19 test, his relatives remained in dilemma and were unwilling to cremate the body.

On being informed about the traumatising incident, the Balugaon SDPO and the IIC rushed to the health centre and took the task to arrange the last rites of the deceased man.

Also read: Action Demanded Against Conspirators For Defaming OMFED

As nobody was willing to perform the last rites of the deceased, the SDPO took the effort to do it. The SDPO accompanied by Volunteer Jeena Panda, Journalist Shakti Mohapatra and Medical worker Dillip Behera shifted the body from the health centre to the crematorium located nearby.

The SDPO along will the volunteers donned PPE suits and performed the last rites while adhering to Covid guidelines.

The SDPO received help from Chilika Tehsildar and the BDO in the arrangement of the last rites. He has garnered lots of praise for such a noble effort from all walks of life.