Covid-19 : Over one crore people vaccinated with first dose in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday crossed a historic milestone after more than one crore people in the state were administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As per data, as many as 1,00,06,081 people have received the first dose while 22,10,303 have been vaccinated’ with second doses. A total of 1,22,16,384 doses have been administered, so far.

It includes 1,07,32,924 doses of Covishield and 14,83,090 doses of Covaxin.

As we steadily move towards universal vaccination coverage for our eligible population, we thank the people of Odisha and our dedicated healthcare workers for making this possible, the Health Department tweeted.

