Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Thursday urged State Government not to impose any fine on people for not wearing mask to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

In a video message, OPCC president said, the State Government’s decision of Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks will affect the common people, particularly people in rural areas, as their income source has been hit in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

As the government has already clarified that people can use any cloth material s such as towel, handkerchief, stoel etc as the face mask what is the need of imposing fine, he stated.

Patnaik also pointed out that imposing such penalty will add extra burden to the police personnel, who have already been toiling to maintain law and order.

However, the Congress leader appreciated the State Government for taking several steps to contain the contagious Coronavirus in the State and added that all should co-operate the government to combat the deadly COVID -19.

Patnaik also said that around 95 per cent people are abiding all the COVID-19 rules and regulations introduce by the State Government.

Patnaik urged the State Government , non-government organisations, civil society to distribute more and more masks to the people as to prevent spread of COVID-19. Odisha govt has made it mandatory for all citizens to wear masks while stepping outside of the house from today