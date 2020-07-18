COVID-19 outbreak in Odisha: Here are things you should know as 14-day lockdown begins

Bhubaneswar: The 14-day lockdown, imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 cases, began from today in the four districts- Cuttack, Ganjam, Khordha, Jajpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).

The Odisha government imposed complete lockdown in these four districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area.

The Odisha government has decided to implement stricter lockdown measures to arrest the rising number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in these districts and municipality area.

All shops and commercial establishments, offices and institutions will remain closed and the mobility of the people will be restricted during these two weeks, the government notification read.

All the enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions will be fundamentally related to the movement of the people and not that of goods.

Odisha Government yesterday modified the order partially and allowed few other operations. They are as follows.

Telecom and Internet Service Providers including their maintenance offices and movement of their staff with proper identity cards. Data and Call Centres. Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions including Service Organisations to operate with not more than 25% of their manpower strength for essential banking transactions and ATM feeding agencies. Capital and debt market services as notified by the Security & Exchange Board of Indb (SEBD with bare minimum staff. Office of Comptroller & Auditor General of India and its field offices with bare minimum staff. Departments of the State Government and their sub-ordinate offices as notified by the GA & PG Department. Offices of UN Agencies with bare minimum staff. Mining operations. Shops dealing with fruits, fish, meal chicken and egg between 6 am and 7 pm subjected to strict adherence of norms of physical distance and other Covid-l9 safety protocols to be ensured by the Local Authorities. The Local Authorities may disperse the fish, meat and chicken shops out of the traditional market. Cold storage warehousing services and packaging units including their transportation Deployment of private security services. Home delivery of IMFU CU OS liquor by the existing ON/OFF/OS licenses as per the prevailing guidelines of Excise Department.

Besides, strict guideline on the movement of the vehicles in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has been issued by the Twin City Commissionerate of Police. Even the users of the emergency vehicles have to have I-Card with them.