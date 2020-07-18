SCB
Image Credit: telegraphindia.com

COVID-19 outbreak: Hospitals to strictly follow SOP in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Hospitals in Cuttack especially the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, Shishu Bhawan and SCB Medical College & Hospital will strictly follow SOP to check spread of COVID-19 among the patients.

COVID Observer for Cuttack district, Sourav Garg, after a holding a review meeting, said that the hospitals must follow the SOP to avoid transmission of COVID-19 from patient to patient.

Garg further said that antigen test of the indoor patient is also underway so that the patient who test positive for coronavirus are shifted to COVID hospitals and only those who test negative will stay in the hospital.

Measures being taken to maintain social distancing for the outdoor patients, he added.

