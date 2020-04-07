COVID-19 outbreak : BMC ensures supply of essential commodities in containment zones in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: While the entire world is fighting a brave battle against COVID-19, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) also continued its bit and ensured supply of all containment zones across the city.

The BMC coordinated supply chain was for the delivery of grocery, vegetables, eggs and milk.

For Bomikhal 5 vegetable, 3 grocery, 4 milk, 1 fruit and 1 egg supply units/vehicles were sent today for consumers.

In Surya Nagar area 1 egg, 2 vegetable and 2 grocery units did their business. In Azad Nagar and Jadupur area 1 vegetable, 1 milk and I grocery units for each pockets served the local needs today.

Disinfection by Odisha Fire Services Department covered the areas like Jaipur, Azad Nagar, Masjid Colony of Ward 41, Kapil Prasad, Bomikhal, SIB Colony and office and Madhusudan Nagar.

BMC authority has declared four quarantine points in Satya Nagar area.

Posters have been fixed in front of the plots.

The plots are on Big Bazaar Road, Janpath, SIB office and SIB colony.

Out of 68 new identified points for local vegetable vending 51 have become functional today.

Axis Bank provided ATM service in Surya Nagar area today. Tomorrow it will provide service in other containment zones.

