Covid 19 Odisha Update: Recovered cases touch 600 mark in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 17 has registered another 600 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,84,835.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha district(221 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

221 from Khordha

68 from Cuttack

63 from Sundargarh

41 from Sambalpur

37 from Puri

20 from Sonepur

16 from Baleswar

12 from Nuapada

11 from Nayagarh

10 from Jajpur

8 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Kendrapara

5 from Deogarh

5 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Kalahandi

4 from Rayagada

3 from Bolangir

3 from Boudh

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Nabarangpur

53 from State Pool

Odisha on Sunday continued to report a huge spike in Covid cases with 872 positives informed Information and Public Relations Department.

The state today recorded 872 Covid cases including 123 children.

Out of the total cases, 512 are quarantine cases while the rest 360 are local contacts.

Currently, there are 5696 active cases in the State.