Covid 19 Odisha Update: More than 1000 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 22 has registered another 1029 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,89,970.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (363 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

363 from Khordha

135 from Cuttack

111 from Sundargarh

59 from Mayurbhanj

58 from Sambalpur

32 from Sonepur

28 from Puri

27 from Nayagarh

20 from Baleswar

20 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Jajapur

14 from Jharsuguda

14 from Kalahandi

9 from Bhadrak

9 from Rayagada

8 from Kendrapara

5 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Anugul

4 from Ganjam

3 from Koraput

1 from Bargarh

76 from State Pool

Odisha on Friday reported a slight decline in Covid cases with 1178 positives including 146 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 690 are quarantine cases while the rest 488 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7093 active cases in the State. Khordha recorded the highest cases as 252 people tested positive, followed by Sundergarh with 194 and Cuttack with 104 positives.