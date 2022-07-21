Covid 19 Odisha Update: Another 1029 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 21 has registered another 1029 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,87,941.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (334 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

334 from Khordha

205 from Cuttack

106 from Sundargarh

52 from Mayurbhanj

31 from Sambalpur

29 from Jharsuguda

28 from Puri

23 from Jagatsinghpur

18 from Kendrapara

18 from Nayagarh

15 from Bhadrak

12 from Jajpur

11 from Anugul

11 from Baleswar

10 from Kalahandi

9 from Sonepur

8 from Dhenkanal

5 from Nabarangpur

5 from Rayagada

4 from Koraput

3 from Gajapati

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Bargarh

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

1 from Malkangiri

79 from State Pool

Odisha on Thursday continued to report sharp rise in Covid cases with 1196 positives including 169 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 699 are quarantine cases while the rest 497 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7093 active cases in the State. Khordha recorded the highest cases as 312 people tested positive, followed by Sundergarh with 174 and Cuttack with 109 positives.