Covid 19 Odisha Update: 915 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 23 has registered another 915 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,89,885.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (302 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
302 from Khordha
144 from Sundargarh
96 from Cuttack
44 from Puri
31 from Sonepur
29 from Mayurbhanj
25 from Bolangir
25 from Nayagarh
23 from Sambalpur
18 from Jajapur
16 from Jagatsinghpur
14 from Baleswar
13 from Kendrapara
12 from Koraput
12 from Rayagada
11 from Jharsuguda
7 from Bhadrak
7 from Gajapati
7 from Nuapada
6 from Kandhamal
5 from Kalahandi
2 from Deogarh
2 from Nabarangpur
1 from Bargarh
1 from Ganjam
1 from Keonjhar
61 from State Pool
Odisha on Saturday continues to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 1130 positives including 143 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 662 are quarantine cases while the rest 468 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7345 active cases in the State.
Sundergarh recorded the highest cases as 225 people tested positive, followed by Khordha with 209 and Cuttack with 111 positives.
