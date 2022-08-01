Covid 19 Odisha Update: 856 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 1, Odisha has registered another 856 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,98,872.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (147 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
147 from Khordha
142 from Sundargarh
89 from Sambalpur
87 from Mayurbhanj
38 from Cuttack
37 from Bolangir
35 from Nayagarh
33 from Keonjhar
23 from Bargarh
22 from Boudh
22 from Jajapur
20 from Bhadrak
17 from Jharsuguda
16 from Nabarangpur
16 from Rayagada
15 from Koraput
15 from Sonepur
12 from Kalahandi
9 from Jagatsinghpur
8 from Baleswar
7 from Kandhamal
6 from Puri
5 from Deogarh
5 from Gajapati
1 from Ganjam
1 from Malkangiri
28 from State Pool
Odisha reports 797 Covid positive cases on Monday including 134 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 466 are quarantine cases while the rest 331 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,732 active cases in the State.
Khurda recorded 113 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 176 positives, the highest in Odisha.
