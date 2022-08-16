odisha covid recovery

Covid 19 Odisha Update: 759 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 16, Odisha has registered another 759 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,11,394.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (173 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

173 from Sundargarh

96 from Khordha

90 from Sambalpur

57 from Kalahandi

55 from Mayurbhanj

51 from Nayagarh

37 from Bargarh

28 from Bolangir

19 from Cuttack

19 from Nuapada

18 from Boudh

15 from Kandhamal

12 from Gajapati

12 from Koraput

11 from Sonepur

8 from Jajapur

7 from Kendrapara

7 from Nabarangpur

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Ganjam

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Baleswar

3 from Puri

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Malkangiri

21 from State Pool

