Covid 19 Odisha Update: 759 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: As on August 16, Odisha has registered another 759 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,11,394.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (173 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
173 from Sundargarh
96 from Khordha
90 from Sambalpur
57 from Kalahandi
55 from Mayurbhanj
51 from Nayagarh
37 from Bargarh
28 from Bolangir
19 from Cuttack
19 from Nuapada
18 from Boudh
15 from Kandhamal
12 from Gajapati
12 from Koraput
11 from Sonepur
8 from Jajapur
7 from Kendrapara
7 from Nabarangpur
5 from Jagatsinghpur
4 from Ganjam
4 from Jharsuguda
3 from Baleswar
3 from Puri
2 from Dhenkanal
2 from Malkangiri
21 from State Pool