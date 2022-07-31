Covid 19 Odisha Update: 672 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on July 31 has registered another 672 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,98,016.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (144 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

144 from Khordha

114 from Sundargarh

77 from Mayurbhanj

48 from Sambalpur

36 from Jajapur

34 from Cuttack

31 from Bargarh

24 from Rayagada

23 from Kalahandi

18 from Sonepur

15 from Baleswar

11 from Kandhamal

10 from Koraput

10 from Nayagarh

10 from Puri

7 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Nabarangpur

5 from Gajapati

4 from Bolangir

3 from Anugul

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

32 from State Pool

Odisha reports 1,029 Covid positive cases on Sunday including 175 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 602 are quarantine cases while the rest 427 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,608 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 173 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 222 positives, the highest in Odisha.