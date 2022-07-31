Covid 19 Odisha Update: 672 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on July 31 has registered another 672 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,98,016.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (144 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
144 from Khordha
114 from Sundargarh
77 from Mayurbhanj
48 from Sambalpur
36 from Jajapur
34 from Cuttack
31 from Bargarh
24 from Rayagada
23 from Kalahandi
18 from Sonepur
15 from Baleswar
11 from Kandhamal
10 from Koraput
10 from Nayagarh
10 from Puri
7 from Jagatsinghpur
6 from Nabarangpur
5 from Gajapati
4 from Bolangir
3 from Anugul
3 from Jharsuguda
3 from Kendrapara
2 from Deogarh
2 from Ganjam
32 from State Pool
Odisha reports 1,029 Covid positive cases on Sunday including 175 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 602 are quarantine cases while the rest 427 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,608 active cases in the State.
Khurda recorded 173 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 222 positives, the highest in Odisha.
