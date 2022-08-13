Covid 19 Odisha Update: 667 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 13, Odisha has registered another 667 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,09,677.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (157 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

157 from Sundargarh

88 from Khordha

58 from Sambalpur

46 from Bolangir

43 from Mayurbhanj

37 from Kalahandi

36 from Bargarh

34 from Nabarangpur

18 from Cuttack

17 from Nuapada

16 from Baleswar

16 from Sonepur

14 from Jajapur

14 from Nayagarh

9 from Koraput

8 from Gajapati

7 from Jharsuguda

6 from Deogarh

6 from Kendrapara

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Puri

3 from Rayagada

2 from Ganjam

1 from Angul

20 from State Pool

Odisha reported 403 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 48 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 237 are quarantine cases while the rest 166 are local contacts. Currently, there are 3966 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 81 positive cases, the highest in Odisha.