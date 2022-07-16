Covid 19 Odisha Update: 552 recovered cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: According to the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Odisha on July 16 has registered another 552 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,84,235.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (209 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

209 from Khordha

118 from Cuttack

42 from Sundargarh

29 from Puri

16 from Mayurbhanj

15 from Sonepur

10 from Nuapada

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Jagatsinghpur

9 from Nayagarh

8 from Gajapati

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Boudh

5 from Kalahandi

4 from Jajapur

3 from Baleswar

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Ganjam

2 from Rayagada

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Malkangiri

45 from State Pool

Odisha on Saturday continued to report a huge spike in Covid cases with more than 1000 positives for the second consecutive day, informed Information & Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 1065 Covid cases including 122 children.

Out of the total cases, 624 are quarantine cases while the rest 441 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5376 active cases in the State.