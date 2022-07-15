Covid 19 Odisha Update: 514 recovered cases registered in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on July 15 has registered another 514 Covid-19 recovered patients who have recovered in the state and are being discharged today, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,83,683.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (236 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

236 from Khordha

89 from Cuttack

28 from Sundargarh

17 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Puri

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Baleswar

9 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Boudh

6 from Kendrapara

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Jajapur

4 from Bargarh

4 from Nuapada

4 from Sonepur

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Bolangir

2 from Ganjam

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Anugul

1 from Gajapati

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nabarangpur

51 from State Pool

Odisha on Friday reported a huge spike in Covid cases with more than 1000 positives, informed Information & Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 1043 Covid cases including 100 children.

Out of the total cases, 609 are quarantine cases while the rest 434 are local contacts. Currently, there are 4825 active cases in the State.