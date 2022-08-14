Covid 19 Odisha Update: 479 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: As on August 14, Odisha has registered another 479 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,10,156.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (137 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
137 from Sundargarh
78 from Khordha
39 from Sambalpur
34 from Kalahandi
29 from Kandhamal
15 from Mayurbhanj
14 from Cuttack
14 from Nuapada
12 from Jajapur
12 from Keonjhar
12 from Sonepur
11 from Gajapati
10 from Koraput
8 from Baleswar
8 from Ganjam
7 from Deogarh
7 from Nabarangpur
5 from Puri
4 from Bhadrak
2 from Bolangir
2 from Jharsuguda
2 from Kendrapara
1 from Anugul
1 from Rayagada
15 from State Pool
Odisha reported 488 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 114 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 286 are quarantine cases while the rest 202 are local contacts. Currently, there are 3786 active cases in the State.