Covid 19 Odisha Update: 479 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 14, Odisha has registered another 479 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,10,156.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (137 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

137 from Sundargarh

78 from Khordha

39 from Sambalpur

34 from Kalahandi

29 from Kandhamal

15 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Cuttack

14 from Nuapada

12 from Jajapur

12 from Keonjhar

12 from Sonepur

11 from Gajapati

10 from Koraput

8 from Baleswar

8 from Ganjam

7 from Deogarh

7 from Nabarangpur

5 from Puri

4 from Bhadrak

2 from Bolangir

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Anugul

1 from Rayagada

15 from State Pool

Odisha reported 488 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 114 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 286 are quarantine cases while the rest 202 are local contacts. Currently, there are 3786 active cases in the State.