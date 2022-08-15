Covid 19 Odisha Update: 479 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 15, Odisha has registered another 479 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,10,635.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (137 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

137 from Sundargarh

78 from Khordha

77 from Bargarh

46 from Bolangir

31 from Cuttack

21 from Sonepur

15 from Jajapur

14 from Nabarangpur

7 from Gajapati

6 from Baleswar

6 from Kandhamal

6 from Koraput

5 from Jharsuguda

3 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kendrapara

19 from State Pool