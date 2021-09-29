Covid-19 Odisha Update: 467 Covid patients recover in 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: Another 467 patients with Coronavirus have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged from different facilities across the state informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, Odisha.
According to the H&FW department on September 29, the highest recovery cases were registered in Khordha district followed by Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur. With today’s development the total recovered cases in Odisha stand at 10,12,583
The details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts are as follows:
- 193 from Khordha
- 44 from Cuttack
- 29 from Jagatsinghpur
- 28 from Balasore
- 22 from Jajpur
- 14 from Angul
- 13 from Mayurbhanj
- 13 from Puri
- 12 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Gajapati
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Ganjam
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sundargarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 47 from State Pool
