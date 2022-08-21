Covid 19 Odisha Update: 319 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 21, Odisha has registered another 319 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,13,679.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (82 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

82 from Sundargarh

37 from Sambalpur

33 from Khordha

31 from Kalahandi

24 from Bolangir

22 from Bargarh

12 from Nabarangpur

12 from Nuapada

11 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Sonepur

8 from Baleswar

8 from Kandhamal

5 from Cuttack

5 from Deogarh

5 from Jajapur

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Bhadrak

7 from State Pool

Odisha reported 287 fresh covid-19 cases for August 20 including 62 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 168 are quarantine cases while the rest 119 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2485 active cases in the State.