Covid 19 Odisha Update: 302 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 30, Odisha has registered another 302 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,16,474.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (63 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

63 from Khordha

44 from Sundargarh

25 from Mayurbhanj

23 from Bargarh

20 from Bolangir

20 from Cuttack

13 from Gajapati

12 from Nabarangpur

8 from Rayagada

7 from Jajapur

7 from Kalahandi

6 from Nayagarh

6 from Nuapada

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Kendrapara

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Malkangiri

3 from Puri

2 from Anugul

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Sonepur

14 from State Pool

Odisha reported 232 fresh covid-19 cases for August 30 including 38 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 136 are quarantine cases while the rest 96 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1982 active cases in the State.