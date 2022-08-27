Covid 19 Odisha Update: 265 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 27, Odisha has registered another 265 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,15,724.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (57 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

57 from Sundargarh

55 from Khordha

32 from Kalahandi

16 from Bolangir

13 from Cuttack

9 from Bargarh

9 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Nabarangpur

8 from Sambalpur

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jajapur

6 from Nayagarh

6 from Nuapada

5 from Baleswar

5 from Deogarh

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Puri

2 from Anugul

1 from Jagatsinghpur

12 from State Pool

Odisha reported 289 fresh covid-19 cases for August 26 including 54 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 168 are quarantine cases while the rest 121 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1989 active cases in the State.