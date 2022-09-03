Covid 19 Odisha Update: 214 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on September 3, Odisha has registered another 214 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,17,492.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (56 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

56 from Sundargarh

33 from Khordha

22 from Cuttack

17 from Bolangir

15 from Puri

13 from Nabarangpur

10 from Jajapur

10 from Nuapada

8 from Kalahandi

6 from Baleswar

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Sonepur

3 from Bhadrak

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Anugul

1 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 174 new covid-19 positive cases for September 2. The Covid-19 cases including 13 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 102 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 72 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurda (55). Similarly, Cuttack reported 20 positive cases.