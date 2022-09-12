Covid 19 Odisha Update: 209 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 209 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 12. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,19,588.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (68 cases) followed by Cuttack (27) and Sundargarh (21). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

68 from Khordha

27 from Cuttack

21 from Sundargarh

13 from Nabarangpur

10 from Kalahandi

7 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Sambalpur

6 from Jajapur

5 from Kendrapara

5 from Sonepur

4 from Baleswar

4 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Bolangir

3 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Puri

2 from Koraput

1 from Anugul

1 from Bargarh

16 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 194 new covid-19 positive cases for September 11. The Covid-19 cases including 22 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 115 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 79 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (40), followed by Cuttack (33) and Kalahandi (16). The cumulative tested cases are 33342872.