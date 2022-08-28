Covid 19 Odisha Update: 205 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 28, Odisha has registered another 205 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,15,929.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (33 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

33 from Sundargarh

32 from Khordha

19 from Kalahandi

15 from Bargarh

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Nuapada

10 from Cuttack

9 from Puri

7 from Bolangir

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Sonepur

5 from Baleswar

5 from Gajapati

5 from Jajapur

4 from Dhenkanal

2 from Anugul

2 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

2 from Rayagada

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Nabarangpur

7 from State Pool

Odisha reported 257 fresh covid-19 cases for August 27 including 43 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 151 are quarantine cases while the rest 106 are local contacts. Currently, there are 1980 active cases in the State.